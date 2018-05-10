Suit claims Ala Moana mall officials knew about faulty rail

Lawyers who have filed a lawsuit against the parent company of the Ala Moana Center say mall officials were warned about a railing years before it gave way, killing a young man and leaving another with a traumatic brain injury.
Nicholas Freitas died and his best friend Macroy Nagato suffered a traumatic injury when the third-level parking deck rail broke in 2016. Both were 21 years old at the time.
Attorney L. Richard Fried Jr. said Nagato is wheelchair-bound, brain damaged, partially paralyzed and partially blind from the fall.
Fried Jr. said the mall and parent company General Growth Properties knew about the rusty rail posts since 2005, when a contractor found it and recommended repairs.
An Ala Moana representative could not be reached for immediate comment.
