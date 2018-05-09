California, Florida stem cell clinics target of US lawsuit

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014 file photo, Dr. Mark Berman, of the Cell Surgical Network, collects fat from a patient's back as part of an experimental stem cell procedure in Beverly Hills, Calif. Federal prosecutors in California and Florida sued on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, to stop Berman's and another company from providing stem cell treatments, alleging the clinics marketed their procedures as remedies for ailments including cancer and heart disease without proof of safety and efficacy. Berman, co-director of the California clinics, said he stands by his treatments and looks forward to fighting the lawsuit. Raquel Maria Dillon, File AP Photo