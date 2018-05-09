Russian tycoon known for Faberge eggs tied to Cohen payment

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses for a photo with Renova CEO businessman Viktor Vekselberg during an awarding ceremony in Moscow's Kremlin, Russia. Outside the rarified sphere of the super-rich, tycoon Viktor Vekselberg is mostly known in Russia for spending more than $100 million to bring cultural artifacts back to their homeland, including an array of Faberge eggs glittering with gold and jewels. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)