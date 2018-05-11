Some Mother's Day restaurant deals in Bradenton to help you celebrate

There are plenty of ways to celebrate your mother on Sunday.
The most traditional, however, tends to be the Mother's Day brunch.
If that's the approach you're going for this year, there are a few spots in the Bradenton area ready to serve.
Pier 22, 1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton
Pier 22 will offer $4 drink specials on Mom-mosas and Bloody Marys throughout the day. A brunch buffet, priced at $34.95 for adults and $14.95 for kids, will begin at 10 a.m.
Reservations are "highly encouraged" and can be made by call (941) 748-8087 or visiting Pier 22's website at pier22dining.com/reservations.
Customers can save by purchasing a $50 gift card to Pier 22 and receive a $10 bonus card for free. That offer runs through June 22, a restaurant spokesperson said.
Fratello's Chicago Pizzeria, 7110 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
Moms get to kick back and drink for free at Fratello's on Sunday.
The pizzeria will offer every mother who comes in on Sunday a free glass of wine or mimosa. The restaurant also will offer its $12.95 all-you-can-eat buffet, which will include a special chicken marsala, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The Table Creekside, 5365 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
A special brunch menu including Maine Lobster Benedict, Steak and Eggs and Seafood Stuffed Fried Green Tomatoes will be served at The Table Creekside from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Every guest older than 21 will receive a complimentary mimosa. Unlimited mimosas will be available for $15.
There's also something special for the moms who come out. Each will be able to enter their name into a raffle for a $200 gift certificate toward a Mom's Night Out Happy Hour hosted by the restaurant.
Reservations can be made by calling (941) 921-9465 or by visiting tablesrq.com.
Did we miss your favorite spot? Let us know by sending an email to rcallihan@bradenton.com.
