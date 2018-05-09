House Democrats vote to suspend lawmaker's chairmanship

FILE--In this March 6, 2014, file photo, standing at the Legislative Building entrance in Olympia,Wash., state Rep. David Sawyer, D- District 29, begins the individual ringing of a gong recognizing each of the 5,043 individuals who were counted living outside at night across Washington during the 2013 annual Point in Time project. A House Democratic Committee has recommended suspending Sawyer Wednesday, May 9, 2018, from his position as a legislative committee chairman in response to an ongoing investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct The Olympian via AP,file Steve Bloom