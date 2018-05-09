More dirty dining: Mold issues cause problems for these Bradenton restaurants

Mold was found in two Manatee County restaurants, inspectors said.
Temperature issues and improperly stored medication are other issues that restaurants were cited for.
Del Webb at Lakewood Ranch Homeowner's Association, 6919 Del Webb Blvd., Lakewood Ranch
- A stop sale was issued on cut sausage with "gray mold-like growths," according to an inspector.
- Cooked rice and cooked potatoes were hot held at temperatures lower than 135 degrees and a stop sale was issued.
- Bulk container of soup and cut melon were prepared on-site and held more than 24 hours without being properly date marked, according to an inspector.
China City Express, 810 First St. W., Bradenton
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine, according to an inspector.
- Multiple container of over-the-counter medications and supplements were stored on a shelf above a cooler. The issue was corrected on-site.
- Cooked pork was left at room temperature to cool. Corrective action was taken.
Tijuana Flats, 2127 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- Raw white fish, raw beef and friend chicken were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, an inspector said. Corrective action was taken.
- The ambient air thermometer in the holding unit was not accurate within three degrees.
Wendy's, 906 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton
- Cut tomatoes and cooked chicken were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
- The restaurant was ordered to set up manual sanitization after its dishwasher's levels were discovered to be below minimum strength.
Bridge Street Bistro, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach
- Diced tomatoes, cut leafy greens and cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken, an inspector said.
Mission BBQ, 4501 14th St. W., Bradenton
- Butter at the restaurant's front counter was not kept under 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- Collard greens were not cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees in six hours. Corrective action was taken.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.
Classie Produce, 2525 17th St. E., Palmetto
- Raw eggs were stored above washed produce, according to an inspector. The issue was corrected on-site.
Wendy's, 5411 14th St. W., Bradenton
- Beef patties were hot held at temperatures less than 135 degrees.
- Crumbled blue cheese, cooked broccoli and shredded cheddar cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, an inspector said.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.
New King Buffet, 1429 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto
- Containers of prescription medicines were stored on a shelf above the food prep table, according to an inspector. The issue was corrected on-site.
Editor's Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, reports are a "snapshot" of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and "high-risk" establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to re-open, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed via this link.
