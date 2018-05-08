Those cut flowers you buy for Mother's Day used to be grown in Bradenton. Not anymore. Here's why.

SHARE COPY LINK The majority of cut flowers no longer are grown in the United States, but are imported from overseas. For Mother's Day, and other big flower days, Manatee Farms plays a key role. James A. Jones Jr.

