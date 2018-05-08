The majority of cut flowers no longer are grown in the United States, but are imported from overseas. For Mother's Day, and other big flower days, Manatee Farms plays a key role. James A. Jones Jr.
The majority of cut flowers no longer are grown in the United States, but are imported from overseas. For Mother's Day, and other big flower days, Manatee Farms plays a key role.

Business

Those cut flowers you buy for Mother's Day used to be grown in Bradenton. Not anymore. Here's why.

By James A. Jones Jr.

May 08, 2018

Palmetto

Manatee Farms has been growing and selling flowers for more than 125 years in Manatee County.

What’s different as Mother’s Day approaches is that the company now imports 90 percent of its cut flowers from offshore and is focusing on locally grown potted plants and certified sustainable imported cut flowers.

Robert McLaughlin, chief sustainability officer for Manatee Farms, looks at a box of fresh tulips imported from The Netherlands.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Robert McLaughlin, the company's chief sustainability officer, took a visitor this week through the company's refrigerated storage area, where a brisk 36 degrees keeps flowers from Ecuador, Colombia, Israel, Netherlands, Italy, Thailand, California and elsewhere fresh — but not frozen — before being shipped to retailers.

Consumers want to know where the products they buy are grown. They also want to know workers are ethically treated and are given the proper safety training and equipment to do their jobs.

Cut flowers from around the world await shipment to retailers in the Manatee Farms refrigerated storage area north of Palmetto. The company has about 15,000-square feet of refrigerated space.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Certified floral farms preserve the local ecology surrounding the farm and work to minimize their footprint on Mother Earth, said Whiting Preston, CEO of Manatee Farms.

"A lot of the cut flowers are produced offshore. It has become more of a global industry," Preston said.

Among the organizations certifying the flowers imported by Manatee Farms as sustainable are Rainforest Alliance Certified flower and fern farms, Florverde Sustainable Flowers and Expoflores, McLaughlin said.

Flowers wholesaled by Manatee Farms are marketed nationwide, but the majority of their retailers are in Florida, he said.

A Kalanchoe plant grown in West Bradenton is one of the Manatee Farms products headed to a retailer.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The shift to imported cut flowers has been a gradual evolution, given rising labor costs and tougher environmental standards, Whiting said.

The way flowers are marketed is also changing. Even though local florists remain important, grocery stores and online providers have gained a larger market share.

Imported cut flowers at the Manatee Farms cold storage area bear the seal of the Rain Forest Alliance, attesting to their sustainable production.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

One area where domestic growers retain an advantage over foreign competitors is in potted plants. Stringent import rules protect U.S. growers from the kind of diseases that have devastated the citrus industry.

Boxes of imported cut flowers await delivery to retainers at the Manatee Farms cold storage facility north of Palmetto.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

As part of the changing nature of the business, Manatee Farms, which in the past operated under the banners of Cortez and Manatee Floral, has launched a new website, manateefarms.com, and a new marketing campaign designed to drive consumers directly to customers that carry the Manatee Farms brand.

In the age of tech savvy consumers and eco-conscience awareness, the company is changing the way it reaches its customers to help raise awareness of why eco-friendly floral products are important and is investing in technologies to help its retailers grow, Manatee Farms said in a press release.

