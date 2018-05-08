Dirty dining: Roaches cause citations for three well-known Bradenton restaurants

Three Manatee restaurants were discovered to have roaches on their premises, according to an inspector's report. Other restaurant citations include dirty hands, improper storage of raw foods and temperature issues.
Peach's Restaurant, 6057 26th St. W., Bradenton
- An inspector discovered six dead roaches in the cabinets at the restaurant's front counter.
- An employee handled dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands. The issue was corrected on-site.
- Sausage links, yogurt, Swiss cheese and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The operator added ice and the issue was corrected on-site.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of which foodborne illnesses and symptoms would prevent an employee from working with food.
Waffle House, 2400 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- Four dead roaches were discovered on the premises, an inspector said. The operator disposed of them.
- Diced ham was cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- Raw beef was stored over cooked sliced ham. The issue was corrected on-site.
- Required employee training had been provided by an unapproved provider. The inspector gave the operator an approved list of food handlers.
Hooter's, 4908 14th St. W., Bradenton
- Four live roaches and eight dead ones were found in the restaurant, an inspector said. The roaches were killed and disposed of.
- The restaurant was ordered to set up manual sanitization after their dishwasher's levels were discovered to be below minimum strength.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1608 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- Diced steak and diced chicken were hot held at less than 135 degrees, according to an inspector. The operator corrected the issue on-site.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- There was no proof of required state-approved employee training for employees hired more than 60 days ago.
Firehouse Subs, 621 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- Diced chicken, sliced turkey, sliced ham and other foods were not cooled from room temperature to 41 degrees within four hours. A stop sale was issued on the affected items.
- The ambient air thermometer at the holding unit was not accurate within three degrees, according to an inspector.
- There was no proof of required state-approved training provided for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
Cracker Barrel, 2203 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- An inspector said five cracked eggs were stored along with other eggs. A stop sale was issued and the operator discarded the entire carton.
- The restaurant was ordered to set up manual sanitization after their dishwasher's levels were discovered to be below minimum strength.
- Sugar cured ham was cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
Winghouse, 5105 14th St. W., Bradenton
- An inspector said they witnessed multiple instances of servers handling dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands first. Corrective action was taken.
- Diced tomatoes were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- There was no proof of required state-approved employee training for employees hired more than 60 days ago.
Pizza Hut, 4802 14th St. W., Bradenton
- Diced tomatoes were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, an inspector said. The issue was corrected on-site.
- Marinara sauce was hot held at temperatures below 135 degrees. The issue was corrected on-site.
- The restaurant's probe thermometer was not accurate within plus or minus two degrees.
Editor's Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, reports are a "snapshot" of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and "high-risk" establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to re-open, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed via this link.
