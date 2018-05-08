Ex-Justice official Yates heads to law firm where she worked

FILE - In this May 8, 2017 file photo, former acting Attorney General Sally Yates testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington before the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism hearing: "Russian Interference in the 2016 United States Election." Atlanta-based King & Spalding on Tuesday announced the hiring of Yates, who was the Justice Department’s No. 2 official at the end of the Obama administration before being fired by President Donald Trump when she refused to defend his travel ban. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo