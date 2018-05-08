Key moments surrounding Iran's now-threatened nuclear deal

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2010 file photo, a worker rides a bike in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran. President Donald Trump is weighing whether to pull the U.S. out of Iran's nuclear deal, a 2015 agreement that capped over a decade of hostility between Tehran and the West over its atomic program. Mehr News Agency, Majid Asgaripour, File AP Photo