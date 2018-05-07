911 callers reported seeing military plane fall from sky

FILE - In this May 2, 2018 file photo, flames and smoke rise from an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane after it crashed near Savannah, Ga. Recordings of 911 calls made moments after the large military plane crashed in Georgia show rattled motorists describing the aircraft plunging nose-first into the blacktop of a highway. One caller tells an emergency operator: “It just fell out of the sky and it's on fire right now.” Nine airmen from the Puerto Rico National Guard died. (James Lavine via AP, File)