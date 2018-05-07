Business

Van Gundy won't return to Pistons as coach or team president

By NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer

May 07, 2018

DETROIT

Stan Van Gundy will not return to the Detroit Pistons as coach or president of basketball operations.

The Pistons announced Van Gundy's departure Monday, with owner Tom Gores saying in a statement that the team has not progressed over the past two seasons. Gores said Van Gundy wanted to return for a fifth season with the team.

The Pistons went 39-43 this season, missing the playoffs for the third time in four years under Van Gundy. They've made the postseason just once in the past nine years, and even a blockbuster trade for Blake Griffin wasn't enough to salvage 2017-18.

