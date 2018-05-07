Hawaii volcano destroys dozens of homes, forces evacuations

This Sunday, May 6, 2018, image from a research camera mounted in the observation tower at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory and provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, shows the summit of the Kilauea volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii. The camera is looking south southeast towards the active vent in Halemaʻumaʻu, 1.9 km (1.2 miles) from the webcam. For scale, the crater wall of Halemaʻumaʻu behind the eruptive vent is about 85-meters (about 280-feet) high. Lava shooting out of openings in the ground have already destroyed nearly half a dozen homes while some 1,700 people who evacuated the area face the possibility of not being able to return for a long time. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)