ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, MAY 5 - In this Wednesday, April 25, 2018 photo, Tamara Flys, director of research at Southwest Care in Santa Fe, N.M., places a patient's blood sample in a centrifuge to prepare the blood to be sent out for testing. The HIV/AIDS clinic has been at the forefront of AIDS research over the past 30 years. Santa Fe New Mexican via AP Luis Sánchez Saturno

Key New Mexico clinic in HIV treatment to expand research

The Associated Press

May 06, 2018 11:41 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

Southwest CARE Center, a once-tiny New Mexico clinic at the forefront of HIV and AIDS research since its founding in 1996, is seeking to expand its research program.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the center's director of research Tamara Flys said this week Southwest CARE in Santa Fe is looking for partnerships to delve into geriatric, pediatric, diabetes and primary-care research.

The move comes as the center has seen rapid growth over the past five years.

In early 2013, Southwest CARE logged 600 patients, all of them HIV-positive. Today, after an institutional overhaul that saw the addition of primary care, pediatric, diabetes, women's health and other services, the center treats 12,000 patients in six New Mexico cities.

Over its 22-year history, the center has participated in 100 clinical trials.

