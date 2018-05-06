Progress and lingering problems await New Orleans' new mayor

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, right, and chief of police Michael Harrison ride on horseback at the start of the Krewe of Zulu parade on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans. In many ways, Landrieu leaves the New Orleans mayor's office Monday, May 7, on high notes. But the term-limited Democrat leaves stubborn problems for his successor, LaToya Cantrell. They include an aging water, sewerage and drainage system and recurring violent crime. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo