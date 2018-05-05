An image of Warren Buffett is seen above Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on the exhibit floor at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., Friday, May 4, 2018, where Berkshire brands display their products and services. On Saturday, shareholders are expected to fill the CenturyLink arena as they attend the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting where Buffett and his Vice Chairman Charlie Munger preside over a Q&A session.
An image of Warren Buffett is seen above Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on the exhibit floor at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., Friday, May 4, 2018, where Berkshire brands display their products and services. On Saturday, shareholders are expected to fill the CenturyLink arena as they attend the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting where Buffett and his Vice Chairman Charlie Munger preside over a Q&A session. Nati Harnik AP Photo
Business

Warren Buffett spending day fielding shareholder questions

The Associated Press

May 05, 2018 10:36 AM

OMAHA, Neb.

Investor Warren Buffett will spend the day fielding questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting before a crowd of tens of thousands of people.

Berkshire shareholders can celebrate the fact that most of the companies 90-odd businesses are performing well as the economy continues growing, but the conglomerate's future is always in the back of their minds because Buffett is 87.

Kirk Meyer of Nashville, one of the thousands at the annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, says he always hopes Buffett will address the "taboo subject of succession."

Buffett doesn't plan to retire, but he likely invited more discussion of his eventual replacement earlier this year when he promoted Greg Abel and Ajit Jain to vice chairmen and expanded their responsibilities. Both men now oversee about half of Berkshire's operating companies.

