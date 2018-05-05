Buffett's company reports a $1.1B 1Q loss on paper losses

A Warren Buffett cutout stands in front of Berkshire Hathaway shareholders shopping for kitchen supplies at the Pampered Chef display at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., Friday, May 4, 2018, where Berkshire brands display their products and services. On Saturday, shareholders are expected to fill the CenturyLink arena as they attend the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting where Buffett and his Vice Chairman Charlie Munger preside over a Q&A session. Nati Harnik AP Photo