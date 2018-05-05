Governor faces deadline to sign or veto legislation

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal talks to reporters after delivering the State of the State address at the state Capitol in Atlanta. Deal has only days left to decide whether to give final approval to bills sent to him by the state legislature. Deal has until Tuesday, May 8, to veto bills, sign them into law or allow them to become law without his signature. The state budget, a transit expansion plan and a measure that bans drivers from holding cellphones are pieces of major legislation that Deal already has signed. David Goldman AP Photo