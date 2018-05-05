NASA's Mars bound "InSight" lander undergoes its final check outs and processing before encapsulation and mating to a ULA Atlas V rocket. The 6 month mission to Mars is the first inter-plantary launch from the west coast and the first Mars bound mission from California. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is leading the mission to Mars to collect, analyze and discover the red plants beginnings and to study its interior. (Matt Hartman for AP)
NASA spacecraft ready for trip to Mars to dig down deep

By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer

May 05, 2018 04:36 AM

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.

A NASA spacecraft is poised to blast off for Mars.

The Mars InSight lander is set to launch early Saturday from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. It's the first interplanetary mission to ever take off from the West Coast. It will take more than six months for the lander to reach Mars and start its unprecedented geologic excavations

Instruments on the lander will dig deeper into Mars than ever before — nearly 16 feet, or 5 meters — to take the planet's temperature. It will also attempt to make the first measurements of marsquakes, using a seismometer placed directly on the Martian surface.

The Atlas V (five) rocket also holds a pair of mini satellites meant to trail the spacecraft all the way to Mars.

