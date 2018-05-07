Interstate 75 interchange to get another hotel, with one more on the way

With two hotels already serving the Interstate 75-State Road 70 interchange, what's two more?
The latest developer had some work to do to appease the nearby Tara Preserve neighborhood and ultimately made the concessions to get the deal done to become the third hotel, with a fourth going through the application process.
The Manatee County Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved a 123-room Woodspring Suites hotel to be built off of 55th Avenue East in the northeast quadrant of the interchange and near the existing Country Inn & Suites, built in 2009 around the same time as the Holiday Inn Express on the west side of the interchange.
Gold Coast Premier Properties LLC is the developer and builds Woodspring Suites exclusively for Valcorp International and is under the national Choice Hotel brand.
Woodsprings is a little different in that they don't prefer the typical overnight traveling guest, but they are more than welcome. Gold Coast's Jose Martinez said, "We like to rent weekly or monthly and like to focus on corporate training facilities."
Woodsprings prefers weekly and monthly rentals and offers a "No frills" experience with a fully equipped kitchenette, but there is no pool, restaurant or bar.
Gold Coast engineer consultant Bob Lombardo said the site was appealing for several reasons, but one reason in particular is the nearby Stone River Independent Living and Alzheimer's facility on which he also worked. As a long time licensed registered nurse, Commissioner Carol Whitmore said it is, indeed, a rare opportunity.
"There are not very many assisted living care units that have hotels near them," she said. "These people can't be moved and if you do, you can set them back a year or two. I think families having the opportunity to stay adjacent to a skilled nursing facility is something I haven't seen in a very long time."
Tara Preserve residents, however, showed up to oppose the project, in particular the proposed height. Resident Roy Campbell said the neighbors were concerned that they would be able to see all of the activity at the hotel, and in turn, hotel guests on the upper floors would be able to "see into our bedrooms and lanais."
Martinez was asking for a height that exceeds the Tara development district's of 35 feet, asking for 44.5. The developer presented several photos that showed the view between residents and the hotel would be blocked by a thick tree line on the adjacent golf course and commissioners clearly didn't want to budge on that issue.
"Those restrictions have been in place for 30 years and a deal is a deal," Whitmore said.
Martinez agreed to reduce the building to three stories, but will keep it at 123 rooms. The approval allows the developer to submit a final site plan, which will be handled administratively. Tentative plans call for the hotel to open in late 2023.
The 77-room Lakewood Ranch Hotel would be the fourth hotel at the 217B exit and it is currently going through the application process.
