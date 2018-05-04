Spectacular 6-story-deep sinkhole opens on New Zealand farm

This image made from the May 2, 2018 video shows huge sinkhole on farm in Rotorua, New Zealand. A spectacular sinkhole the length of two football fields and the depth of a six-story building has opened up on a New Zealand farm. A worker stumbled upon the chasm before dawn this week when he was rounding up cows for milking on the farm near the North Island town of Rotorua. It appeared after several days of heavy rainfall. (Newshub via AP Video)