A year after 'Obamacare' vote, Democrats see election cudgel

FILE - In this March 25, 2015, file photo, Arkansas state Rep. Clarke Tucker, is seen at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. A year ago Friday, Republicans muscled legislation scuttling the “Obamacare” health care law through the House. Now, Democrats are trying to weaponize that vote into an issue for this year’s congressional campaigns. Tucker says he’ll “stand up to anyone who tries to take your health insurance” as he competes for the Democratic nomination for a seat surrounding Little Rock. Danny Johnston, File AP Photo