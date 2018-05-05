EXCHANGE: Sewing group produces comfort, friendships

In this April 16, 2018 photo, Leslie Frizzell left, and Kay Brook measure up a wedding dress that was donated to Fibers of Love in Bloomington, Ill. The dress will be cut up and made into burial gowns for stillborn infants by the group.About 50 women in the Fibers of Love group come together every Monday from April through December in Bloomington to spend the day creating items for social service agencies in Central Illinois and around the world. the group have used their talent to touch thousands of lives over 25 years with gifts of dignity, warmth and comfort. The Pantagraph via AP David Proeber