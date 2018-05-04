Kansas lawmakers approve extra higher ed dollars, pay raises

Kansas state Reps. Brenda Landwehr, left, R-Wichita, and Troy Waymaster, right, R-Bunker Hill, confer ahead of the House's approval of a bill adding millions of new dollars to the state budget, Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Landwehr is a member of the House Appropriations Committee and Waymaster is its chairman. John Hanna AP Photo