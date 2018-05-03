Convicted of nothing, attorney agreed to be disbarred. Maybe it was the restroom videos

A Florida attorney agreed to a disbarment by consent after the law protected him from prosecution on 123 counts of voyeurism.
The law didn't protect Pasco County's James Stanton Jr. from the Florida Bar's consequences. On Monday, the Bar released its monthly report of discipline handed down by the Florida Supreme Court. Stanton’s new to the discipline report after a clean record since joining the Bar in 1999.
His criminal record also remains clean, despite the 142 videos a computer tech allegedly found on Stanton’s computer when Stanton worked as Tampa’s MaintenX Management’s chief financial officer and corporate counsel in 2010.
The Bar complaint alleges, “Between Feb. 1, 2010, and June 30, 2010, (Stanton) installed and/or used covert video/audio recording devices in the restrooms and shower areas on the premises of MaintenX Management, Inc. The equipment secretly recorded adult female employees while they engaged in activities included dressing, undressing, showering, and/or privately exposing their bodies.”
As the complaint states, “The women had a reasonable expectation of privacy in utilizing the restrooms and/or shower areas.”
One of the videos allegedly showed Stanton going into the women’s restroom, removing a hidden camera and walking out with it.
Though the technician told MaintenX about the videos in 2010, Bar discipline documents say law enforcement wasn’t notified until 2014. Stanton was arrested on those 123 counts of misdemeanor voyeurism.
But, as the disbarment by consent order states “The charges against (Stanton) were dismissed because the applicable statute of limitations had run.”
The order states that Stanton admits that those allegations, if proven, would be a violation of four Bar rules. So, he agreed to permanent disbarment via a disbarment on consent. The Florida Bar rules explain disbarment on consent this way:
"A respondent may surrender membership in The Florida Bar in lieu of defending against allegations of disciplinary violations by agreeing to disbarment on consent. Disbarment on consent shall have the same effect as, and shall be governed by, the same rules provided for disbarment elsewhere in these Rules Regulating The Florida Bar."
Comments