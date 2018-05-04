It was supposed to be a dinner theater. Now it could become a food hall. Or a gym. Or a ballroom. Or ...

Susan Goldstein's voice echoed in the dark, cavernous room as she showed a visitor around the 8,555-square-foot space with 30-foot ceilings and a dirt floor at San Marco Plaza.
"It's a blank slate. It's ready to be reinvented," said Goldstein, a commercial real estate specialist with Michael Saunders & Company.
When S.S. Appel & Company, Inc. announced plans in 2004 for the Venetian-themed San Marco Plaza at 8205 Natures Way, a 250-seat dinner theater was supposed to be the anchor.
Then the Great Recession and bankruptcy of the dinner theater company intervened, and the project never happened.
Carmen Spagnola, who with his wife, Robin, owns the Cheers to Wine business at San Marco Plaza, is hopeful that the dinner theater space finally becomes home to a business.
"We have been here since the beginning. We saw it go through the entire process. We are just hopeful that someone has the money and the concept to make it happen," Spagnola said.
The good news is that the right mix of businesses, including restaurants such as Thai Spice & Sushi and IL Conte Ristorante & Pizzeria, have helped bring San Marco Plaza back, he said.
Goldstein, who has had the listing for the anchor space for three months, hosted a networking meeting with the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance at San Marco Plaza to showcase the unfinished space and maybe attract a buyer or tenant.
"It's the last space of any size that's available here," she said. "It's one of the most unique listings I have had during my 14 years with Michael Saunders."
Possibilities include a food hall, an entertainment venue, a gym, a ballroom or other use, she said.
Tom Cofer of Grow Financial was among the alliance members who turned out for the business alliance meeting.
"I remember when the San Marco Plaza went up and everyone was so excited about the Golden Apple Dinner Theater," Cofer said. "It's a shame that it has been empty so long."
Another of those present at the meeting was David Shugol, a financial planner investment consultant. He was asked what he thought might be a good fit for the dinner theater space.
"I really couldn't say. Maybe a Pier One, or maybe a high-end furniture store," Shugol said.
For more information, contact Goldstein at 941-350-9747 or at susangoldstein@michaelsaunders.com.
