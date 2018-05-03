They can't slow the growth, but this popular breakfast-and-lunch stop is quick to feed the hungry

Eugene Moore has a ringside seat on growth and development in East Manatee at his big-red Farmers Inn on Wheels food trailer at 131 Upper Manatee River Road.
In fact, he watched the Moore family dairy buildings that stood across the road from his trailer, where he milked cows as a youth, recently being demolished to make room for more rooftops.
But the growth also has brought more business.
There are more new neighborhoods along Upper Manatee River Road, and, with the opening of the Fort Hamer Bridge, Moore is also seeing more customers from Parrish.
"Oh yeah, sure," Moore says, when asked if business has picked up since the bridge opened.
"In the morning, people are going to work, kids are going to school. It's bumper-to-bumper out here. You can hardly get out of the parking lot. It's too much traffic for a two-lane road and a two-lane bridge," he said.
Moore, 72, remembers when the East Manatee landscape was far different.
"All this used to be tomatoes and watermelons. The road used to be 9 feet wide. If you met someone coming in the other direction, one of you had to pull onto the shoulder," he said.
Still, Moore saw that the coming growth also was a business opportunity.
He and his wife, Valerie, had operated a traditional concrete block restaurant, called Farmers Inn, for 40 years on State Road 64, just across the road from O'Brien Family Farm.
After he sold the business, the Moores had the food trailer custom-built in Waycross, Ga.
Four years later, it has become a popular breakfast-and-lunch stop for neighbors, construction workers and others.
"The people," Valerie Moore says, when asked what's the best thing about the business.
Many of their customers were regulars at their restaurant on State Road 64, she said.
"Lunch is the busiest meal of the day for us, but we do a lot of breakfasts, too," Eugene Moore said.
The busiest day of the week is Friday, when Eugene grills ribeye steaks, ribs and chicken.
The food trailer keeps the family busy, with the Moore's daughter, Laura, rounding out the crew.
"We get up about 4:30 a.m. and get in here about 5:30 a.m. Usually, about a quarter of seven we're ready to go," he said. "Valerie runs the fryer and prepares the sandwiches. Laura helps her and waits on the customers. I work where needed, and do the grilling on Friday. There is a lot of work to it."
The business is open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday and closed on Sunday, and usually closes during the hottest months of the summer.
Moore admits to a twinge of sadness when the dairy buildings across the street were demolished.
"I milked cows there from when I was 12. A lot of old memories there," he said.
A Medallion Home company recently sold 16.7 acres of land there to a Georgia development company for $7,680,000. The property is scheduled to become 384 multi-family apartment units.
In addition, more than 1,000 more homes are planned next door by Medallion Home.
Comments