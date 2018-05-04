Meet some of the new movers and shakers around Manatee and Sarasota counties

Jay Wolszczak was named chief legal officer and general counsel for Bradenton-based First Watch. He most recently served as general counsel and senior vice president of business affairs for Hard Rock International, Inc. in Orlando. For more than 20 years, Wolszczak worked with the globally renowned brand, playing an integral role in the company’s growth from 30 to 181 cafes and from one to 25 hotels and 11 casinos during his tenure. At First Watch, he will lead the company’s legal interests in the areas of real estate and construction, trademark, risk management, regulatory compliance, employment law, corporate finance, transactions, mergers and acquisitions and other corporate functions.
▪ Bronwyn Beightol, the Manatee area president for United Way Suncoast, is serving as interim president for the Sarasota area while a search team looks for the organization's next leader. Beightol's experience and familiarity with Sarasota and the surrounding communities will help ensure strong transitional leadership and program continuity. The position was previously held by Mireya Eavey, who resigned to pursue formation of an independent 501c3 organization to serve the greater Sarasota area.
▪ Ivy Neyedly joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a realtor in the downtown Sarasota office. Formerly with Keller Williams Realty Select, she specializes in residential properties in Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota. Neyedly has been involved in the real estate market for 30 years as a real estate investor, and she has a background as a purchasing manager, bringing an abundance of professional negotiating skills.
▪ Lisa K. Gallagher joined the Sarasota-based law firm of Fergeson Skipper, P.A., in its will, trusts and estates department as an associate attorney. She is admitted to practice before all local and state courts in Florida. Gallagher has an extensive background in securities law, financial products, and the financial services industry, which will help to expand the firm’s tax and estate planning services.
Please send all Names and Faces announcements to Business Editor Mike Garbett at mgarbett@bradenton.com. Photos accepted in jpeg format only.
Comments