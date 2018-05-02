Tesla cash burn accelerates, CEO predicts profit ahead

File-In this April 15, 2018, file photo, an unsold 2018 Model X 100d sits on a Tesla dealer's lot in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. When Tesla releases first-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, investors will be scrutinizing more than the bottom line. They'll want to see how much cash the company burned during the quarter as well as its free cash flow, which is cash generated minus capital spending. Those numbers could either allay or increase fears that Tesla will run out of money this year and have to borrow more or sell additional stock. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo