Do you crave late-night burritos? An incoming Tex-Mex restaurant could solve your problems.

Permits submitted to Manatee County indicate that a new Tex-Mex fast-food franchise location could be coming to the East Manatee area.
Two commercial permit applications pertaining to a new Taco Bell are under review by the county's building and development services. According to the filings, the restaurant would be located at 15215 Garnet Trail, a road that does not yet exist, in Lakewood Ranch.
The plan states that the chain known for thinking "outside the bun" will be located just off of State Road 70, near the intersection of Post Boulevard. Nearby landmarks include a U.S. Post Office branch and the Premier Sports Campus.
According to the filed permits, Garnet Trail should connect S.R. 70 directly into the south side of the post office's parking lot. The development is pending approval from Manatee County commissioners.
When the proposed Taco Bell opens, customers can expect a host of "Mexican-inspired" foods such as the Crunchwrap Supreme, Mexican Pizza and the Triple Melt Burrito. Those menu options should be available until the wee hours of the night, too. According to the Taco Bell website, most locations are open until at least 1 a.m.
Taco Bell was founded in 1962. According to a release, there are thousands of locations across the globe and the company hopes to be a $15 billion company with 9,000 locations by 2022.
The proposed building is making its way through the permitting process and a Taco Bell spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. There was no information provided for when the restaurant might be scheduled to open.
