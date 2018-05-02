This recently opened restaurant offers modern American pub food in a prime spot for a new eatery

The Public House Tap and Grill, serving burgers, sandwiches, salads, pizzas and more, recently opened in the Parkland Collection shopping center at the corner of Lockwood Ridge Road and University Parkway.
"A lot of people call it modern American pub food, but we make it very clear that we're not a British pub," said Mike DeGirolamo, who owns the business with Frank Zelliks and Geoff Scalera.
Although The Public House has moved into the space formerly occupied by The White Horse Pub, the owners are new and so is the menu.
Good-bye, bangers and mash. Cheerio, shepherds pie.
Howdy, nachos, pot stickers, quesadillas and tacos. Hello, calamari, wings, cheesy mac, Cuban sandwiches and burgers.
It wouldn't be a true pub without a full bar and a wide selection of beer and wine.
"We have 18 beers on tap, including a lot of crafts," DeGirolamo said.
DeGirolamo designed the menu and does much of the cooking.
"We smoke our wings first and then we fry them. There is a difference," he said. "We make all of our own sauces and soups. Everything is made from scratch."
The Public House bakes its own cookies, and the rich, moist treats are well worth sampling.
The owners believe the Parkland Collection, at 6240 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, anchored by the wildly successful Detwiler's Farm Market, is a prime location for a new eatery.
"It's a very family-friendly shopping center and has a lot of people walking on the sidewalks. There was nothing like this in the area," DeGirolamo said.
Outside seating at The Public House was popular this week with a mix of younger diners and seniors enjoying the tasty fare, drinks and mild temperatures.
The Public House strives to offer food that's tasty and satisfying in a fun, family atmosphere.
"I'll be back," a satisfied first-time diner promised as he paid his bill.
Most of of the items on the menu list for less than $10. The Public House also offers daily specials.
The Public House offers $3 domestic drafts, $4 wines, and $5 craft beers and premium wells.
Late-night specials at $5 each include burgers, pizza, nachos, wings and more.
The Public House rounds out its hospitality with wall-to-wall big-screen television.
"We have got the World Cup coming up, we have NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs — go Bolts — and the Tampa Bay Rays are doing great," Zelliks said.
The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-midnight seven days a week and offers delivery and takeout.
For more information visit the-public-house.com, or call 941-822-0795.
Comments