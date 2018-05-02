The Public House Tap and Grill owners talk about their new casual pub that recently opened in the Bradenton-Sarasota area. James A. Jones Jr.
Business

This recently opened restaurant offers modern American pub food in a prime spot for a new eatery

By James A. Jones Jr.

May 02, 2018 12:53 PM

Sarasota

The Public House Tap and Grill, serving burgers, sandwiches, salads, pizzas and more, recently opened in the Parkland Collection shopping center at the corner of Lockwood Ridge Road and University Parkway.

"A lot of people call it modern American pub food, but we make it very clear that we're not a British pub," said Mike DeGirolamo, who owns the business with Frank Zelliks and Geoff Scalera.

1.jpg
The Public House Tap and Grill offers a wide range of modern, casual pub food that appeals to all ages, including classic burgers and fries.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Although The Public House has moved into the space formerly occupied by The White Horse Pub, the owners are new and so is the menu.

Good-bye, bangers and mash. Cheerio, shepherds pie.

Howdy, nachos, pot stickers, quesadillas and tacos. Hello, calamari, wings, cheesy mac, Cuban sandwiches and burgers.

2.JPG
Arianna Nelson draws a beer at The Public House Tap and Grill, 6240 N. Lockwood Ridge Road. The new restaurant has 18 beers on tap.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

It wouldn't be a true pub without a full bar and a wide selection of beer and wine.

"We have 18 beers on tap, including a lot of crafts," DeGirolamo said.

DeGirolamo designed the menu and does much of the cooking.

"We smoke our wings first and then we fry them. There is a difference," he said. "We make all of our own sauces and soups. Everything is made from scratch."

3.JPG
Mike DeGirolamo created the menu at The Public House, and does much of the cooking of the savory pub fare.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The Public House bakes its own cookies, and the rich, moist treats are well worth sampling.

The owners believe the Parkland Collection, at 6240 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, anchored by the wildly successful Detwiler's Farm Market, is a prime location for a new eatery.

"It's a very family-friendly shopping center and has a lot of people walking on the sidewalks. There was nothing like this in the area," DeGirolamo said.

4.jpg
The Public House smokes its wings before frying them. It makes a difference, the owners say.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Outside seating at The Public House was popular this week with a mix of younger diners and seniors enjoying the tasty fare, drinks and mild temperatures.

The Public House strives to offer food that's tasty and satisfying in a fun, family atmosphere.

"I'll be back," a satisfied first-time diner promised as he paid his bill.

5.JPG
The Public House Tap and Grill is located in the Parkway Collection shopping center at 6240 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, and includes indoor and outdoor seating.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Most of of the items on the menu list for less than $10. The Public House also offers daily specials.

The Public House offers $3 domestic drafts, $4 wines, and $5 craft beers and premium wells.

Late-night specials at $5 each include burgers, pizza, nachos, wings and more.

6.JPG
Bob Lennox, left, and John Mann, shown with his dog Fuzzy, were enjoying the outdoor seating at The Public House. Also shown is wait staff member Jessica Passer.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The Public House rounds out its hospitality with wall-to-wall big-screen television.

"We have got the World Cup coming up, we have NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs — go Bolts — and the Tampa Bay Rays are doing great," Zelliks said.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-midnight seven days a week and offers delivery and takeout.

For more information visit the-public-house.com, or call 941-822-0795.

