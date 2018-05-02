Chinese imports threaten ancient craft of Dutch reed cutters

Wout van de Belt on the deck of his flat-bottomed punt next to stacks of reed in the national parc Weerribben-Rieden in Belt-Schutsloot, Netherlands, Friday, April 6, 2018. Practitioners of an ancient craft, Dutch reed cutters are seeking tax breaks to allow them to better compete with cheaper imports from China. The work cutters like Wout van de Belt carry out in the Dutch wetlands is tough, but at least they never get stuck in traffic jams as they chug in flat-bottomed punts to the stands of reed. Peter Dejong AP Photo