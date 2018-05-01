There's a popular jewelry store coming to this Bradenton shopping center

One of the industry's leading jewelers is about to expand its presence in Manatee County.
A new Kay Jewelers location is coming to the Promenade Shopping Plaza on the corner of Manatee Avenue and 67th Street West. The building is under construction and is listed as "coming soon" according to an on-site sign.
The popular jewelry store sells rings, bracelets, necklaces and other accessories and was founded in 1916.
There are more than 3,600 Kay stores across the world, including a Kay Jewelers in the DeSoto Square mall and a Key Jewelers Outlet in the Ellenton Premium Outlets.
For more information, visit Kay.com.
