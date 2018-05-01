Bradenton home price growth lags state, national averages. Here's why that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Home prices in the Bradenton-Sarasota area grew 3.7 percent year-over-year in March, about half the national average of 7 percent, and less than the Florida average of 5.9 percent, according to real estate researcher CoreLogic.
And that's not necessarily a bad thing, said Greg Owens, president of the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee.
"To me, going up slow and steady rather than in greater leaps is a good thing. It allows more people to get into the marketplace," Owens said.
Florida was one of the states hardest hit by the real estate bust in 2008, when the Great Recession put the national economy into a tailspin.
"We had a long way to recover in the marketplace," Owens said.
The median sales price for existing single-family homes in Manatee County had risen to $300,000 for February before falling to $290,000 in March and $285,000 in April, according to Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee.
Some industry experts believe that was a blip, marking the end of the winter sales season in Bradenton-Sarasota, as demand remains strong and inventory tight.
The demand-versus-inventory equation is similar nationally.
“Home prices grew briskly in the first quarter of 2018,” said Frank Nothaft, the chief economist for CoreLogic, said in a press release. “High demand and limited supply have pushed home prices above where they were in early 2006. New construction still lags historically normal levels, keeping upward pressure on prices.”
While the growth of home prices might appear modest in the Bradenton-Sarasota area, the local market is overvalued, as is most of Florida, and 37 percent of metropolitan areas nationally, according to CoreLogic market condition indicators (MCI) as of March.
The MCI analysis categorizes home prices in individual markets as undervalued, at value or overvalued, by comparing home prices to their long-run, sustainable levels, which are supported by local market fundamentals (such as disposable income).
As of March, 28 percent of the top 100 metropolitan areas were undervalued and 35 percent were at value.
“Affordability continues to slip away from the average buyer. Lower-priced homes are appreciating much faster than higher-priced properties, making the affordability crisis even worse,” said Frank Martell, the president and CEO of CoreLogic.
“Now, the CoreLogic market condition indicators show half of the top 50 markets in the country are overvalued because home prices in those areas have risen so much faster than incomes,” Martell said.
CoreLogic forecasts that the national home-price index will continue to increase by 5.2 percent on a year-over-year basis from March 2018 to March 2019. On a month-over-month basis, home prices are expected to rise 0.1 percent in April 2018.
Among metropolitan areas showing the greatest home price changes in March were Las Vegas, up 12.6 percent; San Francisco, up 10.8 percent; Denver, up 8.9 percent; and Los Angeles, up 8.7 percent. All were rated overvalued, except San Francisco, which was judged at value.
Areas showing sub-par home price growth were Washington, D.C., up 2.5 percent; Chicago, up 2.8 percent; Houston, up 3.4 percent; New York City, up 4.5 percent; and Miami, up 4.6 percent. All were rated overvalued, except Chicago, which was rated at value.
