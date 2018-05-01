FILE - In this June 1, 2017, file photo, a sign stands on the campus of the Aetna headquarters, in Hartford, Conn. Aetna Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
Aetna swings to a first-quarter profit.

The Associated Press

May 01, 2018 07:39 AM

HARTFORD, Conn.

Aetna, which is being acquired by CVS Health Inc., is reporting that it swung to a first-quarter profit.

The health insurer reported net income of $1.21 billion Tuesday, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Hartford, Connecticut, company had net income of $3.67 per share, or $3.19 when adjusted for non-recurring gains. That's far above the $2.97 industry analysts were expecting, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $15.34 billion, or $15.2 billion, when adjusted, just shy of forecasts.

Shares of Aetna Inc. are edging lower before the opening bell.

