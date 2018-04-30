Get ready for more pain at the pump. Bradenton motorists will face highest summer gas prices in four years.

Looking forward to that summer road trip? Prepare to dig deeper into your wallet to fuel that vacation excursion.
Capping the most expensive April at the gas pump in four years, the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded in the Bradenton-Sarasota region was $2.70 on Monday. That's a 30-cent increase from this time a year ago.
What's worse, not only are crude oil prices at their highest level (approaching $70 per barrel) in more than three years, they are expected to continue to climb, pushing up the cost of gas as the summer travel season approaches.
"This will be the most expensive driving season since 2014," said Tom Kloza, the global head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service.
For context, with the statewide average at $2.74 on Monday, Floridians are paying about $5 more to fill an average tank of gas, compared to this time a year ago.
"The higher prices at the pump are mainly a result of a tightening oil market, which leaves us prone to price hikes based on geopolitical tensions and supply shortage concerns," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. "Crude prices are about 33 percent more expensive than they were this time last year. Expensive oil means expensive gasoline."
Several factors have helped drive oil prices higher. A wave of global economic growth has driven up demand for oil. At the same time, production cutbacks initiated by OPEC last year have helped whittle oil supplies.
In the U.S., oil supplies were running 1.1 million barrels lower at the start of this summer's driving season, which runs from April through September, than a year ago, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The result: The national average was at $2.81 on Monday, the highest since November 2014, with approximately 13 percent of gas stations across the country charging $3 or more per gallon, according to AAA.
"The only good news for motorists? We're nearing a turning point in the U.S. Gas prices are perhaps just a dime away from hitting a peak for the short-term, pending OPEC's meeting in June," said Patrick DeHaan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, which tracks fuel prices. "With refineries well positioned for the summer months, we look for some relief by mid-June, but do expect this summer to remain one of the priciest in the last few as average prices climb close to the psychological $3 per gallon barrier."
According to GasBuddy, motorists were seeing slight differences in prices between Manatee ($2.68), Sarasota ($2.70), Pinellas ($2.65) and Hillsborough ($2.67) outlets on Monday.
The recent surge aside, prices remain well below 2008, when crude oil prices jumped above $130 per barrel and the national average retail gas prices surged to an all-time high of $4.11 per gallon.
"People forget very, very quickly," Kloza said, noting that the average U.S. gasoline price remains well below where they stood five years ago at $3.60 per gallon.
The Tampa Bay ($2.67), Orlando ($2.67) and Melbourne-Titusville ($2.68) regions had the least-expensive averages in the state on Monday, according to AAA data, with Bradenton-Sarasota not far behind.
The most expensive were the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.86), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.84) and Pensacola ($2.81) regions.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
