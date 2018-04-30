FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, a McDonald's Quarter Pounder, left, and Double Quarter Pound burger is shown with fresh beef in Atlanta. McDonald's Corp. reports earnings Monday, April 30.
Business

McDonald's traffic is heavy, and its profits surge

The Associated Press

April 30, 2018 08:38 AM

OAK BROOK, Ill.

Traffic at McDonald's restaurants was surprisingly strong during the first quarter, pushing the world's biggest burger chain far past Wall Street expectations.

Comparable-store sales in the U.S., where the company has struggled, rose 2.9 percent. They rose 5.5 percent globally, which is a lot stronger than the 3.6 percent increase that industry analysts had forecast, according to a survey by FactSet.

The company, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, earned $1.38 billion, or $1.72 per share, for the period ended March 31. A year earlier the hamburger chain earned $1.21 billion, or $1.47 per share.

Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to $1.79 per share, which is way better than the per-share earnings of $1.67 that industry analysts had projected, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Total revenue declined to $5.14 billion from $5.68 billion, but managed to edge out forecasts.

Shares of McDonald's Corp. rose almost 4 percent before the market opened on Monday.

