Sainsbury's to buy Asda from Walmart for $10.1 billion

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, June 17, 2009, a branch of Sainsbury's supermarket is seen in Selsdon, south London. It is reported Monday April 30, 2018, Sainsbury's has agreed a merger deal with Walmart Inc.'s U.K. unit, Asda, for 7.3 billion pounds

dollars 10.1 billion U.S.) in cash and stock in a deal that would create Britain's largest supermarket chain, but the deal is expected to be subject to review by Britain's Competition and Markets Authority.