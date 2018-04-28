Tens of thousands march for peace, justice in Nicaragua

A caravan carrying peasants from Northern Nicaragua arrive into Managua to participate in a massive march called by the Catholic Church as a day of prayer, in Managua, Nicaragua, Saturday, April 28, 2018. After the largest protests Nicaragua has seen in at least 40 years the government of President Daniel Ortega has been left weakened but still in control of all the levers of government and has a monopoly on the use of force. Alfredo Zuniga AP Photo