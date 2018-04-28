Northwest Iowa women travel farther to deliver babies

ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, APRIL 29 - in this Wednesday, April 18, 2018, students, from left, including fifth-grader Olivia Wright, third-grader Zach Utley and fourth-grader Gage Starr, collect water samples from an aquarium at Chapman School in Chapman, Neb., where about 60 baby trout are being raised. The water is checked once a week for levels of pH, ammonia, nitrite and nitrate. The trout were eventually delivered to the Schramm Park State Recreation Area. The Independent via AP Barrett Stinson