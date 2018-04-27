Judge tosses Manafort civil suit challenging special counsel

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. A federal judge in Washington has thrown out a civil lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman that sought to challenge the authority of the special counsel in the Russia investigation. The decision was a blow to Manafort’s defense against special counsel Robert Mueller. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson issued the ruling. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo