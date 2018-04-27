Daimler profit slips on one-time factors, but outlook raised

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2017 file photo Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche speaks in front of new Mercedes cars during the first media day of the International Frankfurt Motor Show IAA in Frankfurt, Germany. Daimler AG, maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars, saw its first-quarter net profit fall 11 percent from the same quarter a year ago, when the company had one-time gains from the sale of real estate and from financial factors. Michael Probst, file AP Photo