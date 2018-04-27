Marshall to show plans for pharmacy building, housing

Marshall University says its pharmacy school has grown and it wants to include the school in the medical campus, so it is planning to build a new facility and graduate student housing there.
Marshall is holding an open house next week to show maps and drawings of the planned facilities to community members, students, faculty and staff, as well as other interested parties. University representatives will answer questions and take input from community members during the open house from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Marshall's Board of Governors voted last month to proceed with a public-private partnership to build the facilities. The university expects them to open in time for the fall 2019 semester.
Comments