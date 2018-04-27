Another Bradenton gourmet cupcake shop is set to close its doors. Here's why.

Gigi's Cupcakes, a gourmet cupcake shop, announced that it will close its doors Saturday.
The closing comes amidst a legal battle that some franchise operators are involved in, alleging that the corporate owners have jacked up ingredient prices, according to the Franchise Times.
Barry Rubinstein said his wife, who owns the 8435 Cooper Creek Blvd. location just off University Parkway, struggled to turn a profit due to the changes.
The franchise mandates that operators purchase their ingredients from a company-sponsored distributor, but in February 2017, distributor prices for sugar, eggs, proprietary bake mix and other ingredients rose significantly, by between 20 and 40 percent, according to the Franchise Times.
One operator told the Franchise Times that he was forced to close his store within months of the increase.
Searching for cheaper ingredients, some operators took to shopping at traditional grocery stores such as Publix and Walmart, but that's against company policy. Now, the owners are engaged in a lawsuit with franchisees over trademark violation.
Rubinstein said his wife decided to close the shop shortly after Thanksgiving. The store will close Saturday, but in the meantime, customers can score a buy three get one free deal on cupcakes.
The news comes after another Bradenton sweet spot, Retrobaked, a gluten-free, plant-based bakery located in the Village of the Arts, announced it will close after next week's First Friday Artwalk.
For more information on Gigi's Cupcakes, call (941) 355-4380.
Comments