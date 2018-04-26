Yawkey Way outside Fenway Park changed over racist past

FILE - In this June 22, 2017, file photo, retired Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz is honored with the renaming of a portion of Yawkey Way to David Ortiz Drive outside Fenway Park in Boston. The City of Boston approved a plan Thursday, April 26, 2018, to change the name of Yawkey Way to Jersey Street, it's original name. The street had been named in honor of former Red Sox owner Tom Yawkey, who some have said was racist. At center rear is Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, and at right is Red Sox principal owner John Henry. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo