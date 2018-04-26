Should you fix up or break up with your car?

In this Wednesday, April 25, 2018, photo, auto technician Anthony Sterns, right, works to replace the coolant expansion tank on a 2011 BMW at the Fat City German Car service shop in Seattle. At first, dumping your old car might seem like a no-brainer, and you can't help picturing how good you would look in that new car. But automotive experts say you'll almost always come out ahead, at least financially, by fixing old faithful. Elaine Thompson AP Photo