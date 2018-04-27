Meet some of the new movers and shakers from around Manatee and Sarasota counties

Mike and Laura Nolasco, who run Beach Lion Studios, a boutique advertising agency based in the Parrish and Ellenton area, won a Gold ADDY award at the district level for a video created for Children's Dream Fund, a non-profit organization based in St. Petersburg. Selection of the awards is determined by a panel of judges who evaluate all creative components of each entry in several categories. A gold ADDY recognizes the highest level of creative excellence and is judged to be the best of all other entries in that category. The Children’s Dream Fund video spot previously won gold at the Tampa Bay ADDY awards in February, which allowed for entry in the district competition.
▪ Kathy Nunnally was hired as residential sales manager/trainer at A Paradise Realty in Ellenton. A realtor for more than 31 years specializing in relocation, Nunnally spent nearly six years at Wagner Realty in Bradenton before going to A Paradise Realty.
▪ Paul and Alex Morgan, who own the Paul Morgan Insurance Agency on University Parkway, and their staff were recognized as one of Allstate's Circle of Champions award winners for 2017. Only five percent of the 10,000 Allstate agencies in the country win the award for meeting the highest standards of performance and growth. The Paul Morgan Insurance Agency will be recognized at Allstate’s National Leadership Forum on May 18 in Las Vegas. Paul and Alex Morgan have been emphasizing personal service since Paul started with Allstate in 1982.
▪ Mike Bryant, Jacqueline Moore and Allen Weinstein will join board chair Peter Crowley, chair emeritus Rob Morris, and directors Steve Boone, Debbie Douglas, Rae Dowling, Rod Hollingsworth, Sandy Kirkpatrick, Alan Maio, Brad West and Richard Wharton on Goodwill Manasota's 2018-19 board of directors.
▪ Fred Gibson returned to RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a broker-associate in Sarasota. He specializes in residential resales, new construction and luxury homes. Gibson has earned recognition as a member of the RE/MAX International Hall of Fame and as a National Association of Realtors Realtor Emeritus.
