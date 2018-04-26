After lengthy delay, this housing development with nearby hotel appears back on track

It’s been a long and winding road for the 142-acre University Groves mixed-use development, which was initially approved for 732 residential units and 380,645 square feet of non-residential uses in 2003.
The project, located north of University Parkway, between Shade and Tuttle avenues, survived the Great Recession and is now moving toward development of the remaining 19 acres.
University Groves Development LLC is seeking changes to the development order from Manatee County government to allow completion of the project.
The developer wants to build an extended-stay hotel, Staybridge Suites, and 254 multi-family units in the University Groves Town Center at 3560 Broadway Ave.
Already approved but not yet constructed is an independent living facility with 183 apartments.
In conjunction with the final pieces of the project, the developer would build a new north-south connector road from the roundabout on Broadway Avenue to University Parkway.
The developer also would participate with Manatee County on the installation of a traffic light at University Parkway and Shade Avenue, to be completed by December 2018, said Howard Camp, vice president of development for MSH Holding, Inc.
"This is a very good project, except for the timing of the economy. We have been very patient and think it turned out to be well done," Camp said.
Among portions of University Groves already completed are The Point at Bella Cove apartments, Soleil East carriage homes by D.R. Horton, 117 single-family homes, Tire Kingdom, Culver's of Sarasota, an AT&T store and Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
The Staybridge Suites is planned as a four-story building with about 100 rooms, and would be located just north of Culver's and Tire Kingdom.
The hotel and University Groves are at the epicenter of business in Manatee and Sarasota counties, central to the five hospitals in the two-county area, and in the middle of the sports tourism business, including IMG Academy, Premier Sports Campus and Benderson Park, Camp said.
In addition, Camp said his company has had a lot of requests for multi-family housing.
"That's why we went back to the county to request changes. The county has been very helpful working with us," he said.
In its narrative to the county seeking approval for the changes, the developer says the location of a hotel and multi-family units will not create substantial impacts to adjacent residential areas.
"In fact, it will create a more urban area in a portion of the county that is currently urbanizing. It will also support nearby colleges and universities, by providing opportunities for short-term or long-term housing and/or lodging," the narrative says.
"This area of the county is continuing to transition from agricultural land uses to more urban uses. The proposed modifications allow for additional flexibility to meet the changing needs of the area," the narrative concludes.
If University Groves Development is able to secure county approvals for the requested changes, Camp estimates the hotel could be completed by early 2019, the multi-family units by mid 2019, and the independent living facility sometime in 2019.
