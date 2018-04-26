Board: Facility admin gambles with tenant Social Security

A Virginia state board says the administrator of an assisted living facility used residents' Social Security to gamble and vacation.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Board of Long-Term Care Administrators suspended the license of Mable Jones on Tuesday. Jones' license was previously suspended by the board in June and has since been on probation.
A statement by the board says Jones endangered Jones & Jones residents through various ways including failing to address a yearslong bedbug infestation. The Times-Dispatch says most of the facility's residents have mental health challenges.
The allegations align with hundreds of Department of Social Services violations the facility has received over the past five years. Jones declined the Times-Dispatch's request for comment. She says the allegations will be addressed at a hearing in June.
