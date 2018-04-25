Yes, another multi-family housing development could soon be coming to East Manatee

Developer Carlos Beruff recently sold 282 acres of grazing land at 112 Upper Manatee River Road for $7,680,000, a neat profit of nearly $4 million.
Beruff bought the property in 2011 for $3.7 million, according to Manatee County records.
The buyer is Davis Development, Inc. of Stockbridge, Ga., a company that develops multi-family housing.
"Development is the foundation of our family of company's growth and success within Davis. Located across the country, our Land Acquisition team is dedicated to mastering their markets," the company's website says.
"We are drivers of change, working daily to do property management right. The goals are simple — encourage our people and service our customers like no one else," the website continues.
The sale of the property, a rectangular parcel located just south of the Waterlefe neighborhood, is the county's largest property transfer of the week, according to a report from the Manatee County Clerk of Court's Office.
The seller was listed as Upper Manatee 288 LL, a Beruff subsidiary, and the buyer was listed as DD Port Harbour 1726 LLC, an entity of Davis Development.
A call to Davis Development for comment was not immediately returned.
For more information about Davis Development, visit https://www.davisdevelopment.com/about.
